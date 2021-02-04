The RX 6700 graphics cards have been rumored for a while now, with supposedly leaked specs and launch date set for March. Previously that was all speculation, but now we have pretty much official confirmation that these cards are coming as Gigabyte registered 6 new models with the EEC.

One again our good friends at the Eurasian Economic Commission give us the lowdown on upcoming graphics cards. The RX 6700 XT will apparently feature 12GB of video memory, something which the recent Gigabyte registration pretty much confirms. Here’s the 6 models that been sent to the EEC:

GV-R67XT-12GD-B

GV-R67XTAORUS E-12GD

GV-R67XTGAMING OC-12GD

GV-R67XTGAMING-12GD

GV-R67XTEAGLE OC-12GD

GV R67XTEAGLE-12GD

That means Gigabyte is readying at least 1 reference card (which should hopefully be priced closer to AMD’s MSRP, which we’re expecting to be around $400-$450), as well as 1 premium Aorus card, 2 gaming cards (1 overclocked), and finally 2 Eagle cards (also with 1 of them overclocked).

The “12GD” addition to most of the models references the card’s memory capacity, so it seems that the rumors of a 12GB RX 6700 GPU are true, and will presumably also be featured in the RX 6700 non-XT model, whenever that one comes out.

Previous rumors pointed towards an official launch in March, and whilst this registration does not confirm anything, it does make a March release more believable. Plus, whilst only the RX 6700 XT model has been referenced in many of these rumors, we’re guessing AMD will release the non-XT model around the same time.

Hopefully this will help the current market situation that has been plaguing the industry with minimal graphics card stock, of which AMD hopes to get back on track by the second half of 2021. It’s also likely these new graphics cards will be hit with the same GPU price increases we’ve seen elsewhere, although AMD is working to get more reference card designs out there in order to sell at MSRP.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RX 6700 XT? When do you think it will officially release? And will the non-XT model launch at the same time? Let us know your thoughts!