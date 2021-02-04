Recently it was revealed that Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos will be stepping down as CEO of the company. Andy Jassy will be replacing him later this year, and in a recent email to staff Jassy revealed that the company will stay committed to making games, despite not having much success as of yet.

“Some businesses take off in the first year, and others take many years,” Jassy said. “Though we haven’t consistently succeeded yet in AGS, I believe we will if we hang in there.”

“Being successful right away is obviously less stressful, but when it takes longer, it’s often sweeter. I believe this team will get there if we stay focused on what matters most.”

There have been rumors that Amazon Game Studios (AGS) hasn’t been doing too well, and last year their first release, Crucible, was subsequently unreleased and pushed back into Closed Beta, then finally closed the doors and completely cancelled the game just 5 months after release.

In addition, the company’s anticipated fantasy MMO New World has been delayed multiple times with no sign of an official release date. So yeah, things aren’t going too well for the tech giant even though they have practically limitless amounts of money to throw at game development.

Maybe this is a sign that game development takes more than just a boatload of money to make a hit, but either way the only way to learn is through failure, and Amazon is on track with that at least for now.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Amazon MMO New World? Do you think Amazon could eventually make a hit? Let us know!

