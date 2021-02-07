As the world and society starts to move faster and faster, many more people and businesses rely on digital products over physical ones. Instead of filing cabinets we now have Google Drive, and instead of a multitude of physical maps, we have the world at our fingertips on our smartphones instead.

It’s easy to see the digital side of things being much better: I mean you can’t get a coffee stain on an important document; homework can’t get chewed up by your dog; and now you don’t have to wait weeks for a letter from your grandma to come through your letterbox, it’s just there in your inbox, straight away, and she’s asking you to help with the Google on her smarter phone.

Anyway, the point is there’s a lot of benefits to going the digital life, even for video games. But some of us just love that sweet feeling of plastic (or metal if you’re into your steelbooks) and the look of a decked out shelf full of 100s of video games that have been added to the collection.

Like there's just something about having all the Mass Effect games lined up against each other, and then to top it off with the upcoming Mass Effect: Legendary Edition just makes that collection all the more sweeter. Or having every single Far Cry game stacked up with a little space left out for when you can finally add the upcoming Far Cry 6.

Or maybe you just like getting the collector's editions of games that pretty much always come with a physical copy of the game, so you may as well keep it.

Physical games also have a leg up over digital, as you can be sure the copy of your game will never get updated or tweaked without your knowledge. With a digital game, a studio can technically remove a part out of the game that they feel is insensitive and update it instantly, and if you're against censorship in any way, that’s a problem.

Digital games should, in theory, be a little cheaper than physical copies anyway because you don't have to print them onto a disc, and ship lots of copies around the world. And whilst this is sometimes true, it's actually very rare to see any company do this nowadays. So who knows, maybe in the future they'll see the value of making digital copies cheaper, or they'll stick to what they're doing now nonetheless.

But that’s just a small example of the many benefits and differences between going either physical or digital with your game copies. So we want to hear from you exactly what you prefer, and what you feel are the pros and cons to either side.

So what do you think? Do you prefer physical or digital copies of games? And why? Are there benefits to either side? What are the cons? And what was the last year game you bought as a physical copy? Let’s debate!

