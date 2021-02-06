Graphics settings. One of the defining features of the PC video game experience. That’s one thing that we have a leg over the consoles, as they allow us to completely tailor our experience to how we want it and, most importantly, turn off Motion Blur.

Okay, maybe not everyone hates motion blur as much as I do, but I guarantee you that there are people out there who immediately turn a specific setting or two off when they launch a new game. Who cares whether I can play at Low, Medium, or High graphics settings, I just want to turn off that pesky Chromatic Aberration.

I think Film Grain is another that is a hot topic on PC. As a fan of celluloid films and 35mm photography, I love film grain in a lot of things, but it’s my go to setting to turn off when I launch a new game. For some reason it just looks awful in video games, at least in my experience. I love seeing the sharpness and clarity of a crisp image on my monitor, but adding film grain just seems to turn it into a slightly blurry mess.

For example, upon launching Cyberpunk 2077 for the first time on launch day, before I even checked what I could turn to High or Low, I immediately turned off Motion Blur, Chromatic Aberration, and Film Grain.

I’d say those are the 3 biggest contestants for the most turned off graphics settings. But maybe it isn’t even something to do with a graphics setting and is instead aimed at performance. Maybe you hate frame rate caps and immediately turn those off. Or maybe you know that Anti-Aliasing always takes a huge chunk out of your FPS and so you turn it off or Low straight away. Or similarly with Volumetric Clouds, Reflection Quality, Sharpening etc.

So I’m sure there’s something that you turn off as soon as you launch a game. Is it motion blur? Chromatic Aberration? Film grain? Or something else? Let us know in the discussion area below exactly which graphics settings you turn off immediately and why, and of course… Let’s debate!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

