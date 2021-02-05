If, like me, you watched the Mass Effect Legendary Edition reveal trailer and thought “yeah that looks cool, but how much better are the graphics actually?” It’s pretty hard to tell in that first trailer, but thankfully an early graphics comparison video was released recently and shows just what kind of improvements have been made.

Thanks again to the trusty “Cycu1” on YouTube who has brought us another great comparison video like always. The video is a little choppy at the start because most of the clips from Mass Effect: Legendary Edition are only a few seconds long and it’s hard to tell the differences in such a short time. You can skip to around 3:05 in the video to get a better idea of the graphics improvements though:

It doesn’t seem like anything significant as of yet, since the last 2 games of the trilogy are simply just 4K remasters, with the first game getting a light remake. All 3 games are still running on the Unreal Engine 3, so they haven’t exactly been transformed into something brand new.

Maybe it’s just the fact that Capcom spoiled us with a brilliant remake of Resident Evil 2, but then again that was a proper remake from a game that came out over 2 decades ago on a wildly different gaming platform. Whereas the Mass Effect LE is just a remastering of all 3 games that came out just over 1 decade ago.

Then again, a proper 4K remastering of all 3 games, with additional 21:9 widescreen support is a substantial enough improvement to make it worth it in my opinion. Plus, it's 3 games in 1 package that costs the same as a regular AAA title at the moment, which quite frankly is not too bad.

EDIT: shortly after writing this article, we discovered that some official graphics comparison screenshots had been released by EA, so whilst we think the above video is also a great comparison based off of the trailer alone, these next screenshots are a much better example in our opinion.

So here's some of those screenshots that you can compare yourself by sliding your cursor over them. The reason the female shepard one is so different is because BioWare is actually making the iconic FemShep model available in both Mass Effect 1 and 2. Personally though, I think the Mako screenshot is the most impressive of the bunch.

You can also click the images to enlarge them if you want.

What do you think though? Are you excited for Mass Effect Legendary Edition? Do the improvements seem worth it? Were you expecting more?

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on