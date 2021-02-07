Okay, we said that Codemasters had officially been acquired by EA last month, but that’s not technically the case. Whilst everyone pretty much agrees on it, it’s not exactly a certainty just yet. Though a big milestone has just been reached as the majority of Codemaster’s board members voted in favor of the acquisition.

A total of 63 out of 76 shareholders (which, as it turns out, represented around 99% of shares) voted in favor of the EA acquisition recently. The next step now is to wait for a formal court hearing later this month, which should be the last significant step in EA’s takeover of the racing game studio.

Originally, Codemasters was set to be acquired by Take-Two Interactive, but EA barged in on the deal with a much higher offer, prompting Take-Two to withdraw from the bidding race and leave EA to secure the deal.

During an earnings call EA said that they want Codemasters (and by extension, EA themselves) to become a “global leader in racing entertainment”. Most notably however, EA also mentioned that they would like to increase the capacity of their output in order to develop and release brand new racing games every year.

So yeah, get ready for an annual racing game release from EA, whether that be through the titular Codemasters experiences of the F1 and Dirt 5 franchises, or the Need For Speed series under development at Criterion.

Who knows, maybe we’ll even see the revival of previous Codemasters series like Overlord or even Operation Flashpoint, but most importantly Overlord. Though, with EA’s declaration for making Codemasters a “global leader in racing entertainment”, I can;t see that being the case.

What do you think? Will this prove helpful to Codemasters? Will more interesting racing experiences come out of this deal? Or do you not have much hope in the way EA will handle it? Let us know!