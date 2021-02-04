Hitman 3 released not too long ago and already the game is getting a handful of content added post-launch. In a recent video, IO Interactive revealed all the planned content dropping in Hitman 3 over the next month, with brand new and exclusive Escalation missions as well as some weird and wacky items.

Some of the new Hitman 3 content is available starting today, whilst others will be rolled out over the coming weeks. The first to be available today is “The Baskerville Barney” Escalation, which tasks you with killing everyone in the Carlisle family by “accident” (wink, wink) during the Dartmoor mission. Heck it out below:

Along with the Dartmoor Escalation, February 11th brings a new Featured Contract to Dubai, February 18th sees another new Escalation mission, and February 23rd brings two exclusive Deluxe Escalation missions as well as another Featured CContract. Finally, from February 26th to March 8th, there’ll be a new Elusive Target mission for the Hitman 2 level, Sapienza.

IOI have confirmed that Hitman III will get some sort of DLC in the future, though these are most likely to be reimaginings of old maps rather than completely new ones.

What do you think? Have you been playing Hitman 3 recently? What do you think of it so far? And are you excited for the new February content? Let us know!