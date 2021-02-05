In a recent financial call from Activision, the company revealed that they have no plans to release Overwatch 2 or Diablo 4 in 2021. Since neither game had an official release date set just yet, it’s technically not a delay, but it will surely disappoint a few eager fans hoping they would see either this year.

“We expect Blizzard's net booking to grow, given the momentum in World of Warcraft and the other growth initiatives we have in the business,” said Dennis Durkin, Activision’s Chief Financial Officer. “Our outlook does not include Diablo 4 or Overwatch 2 launching in 2021.”

Well, that certainly throws a spanner in our most anticipated shooters of 2021. For a while it seemed like Overwatch 2 could launch by the end of the year at least, whilst Diablo 4 is a little less surprising given how little we still know of it.

Still though, if you want your Diablo fix then Activision did reveal that their mobile spinoff Diablo Immortal is expected to launch sometime later in 2021, though after the negative feedback it got at it’s reveal we don’t expect it to be a massive launch.

There is of course, Blizzcon 2021, which will be a completely free online event this year instead after Blizzcon 2020 was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hopefully we’ll learn more about Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 when that starts in February.

What do you think? Are you excited for Overwatch 2 or Diablo 4? Which one are you more interested in? And were you hoping for a 2021 release? Or did you expect them to launch at a later date? Let us know!