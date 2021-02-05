The Mass Effect Legendary Edition is releasing on May 14th, bringing the entire original trilogy into complete package all prettied up to higher resolutions. But the news brought concerns over the modding community, which has remained very active over the years, that mods would not be supported. But as it turns out, BioWare is actual working with the modding community in order to allow mod support in the upcoming remaster.

“We’ve have been in touch with a few in the modding community to learn how best to a) update everyone on changes that will impact existing mods, and b) set the modding community up for success going forward,” said Project Director Mac Walters on Twitter. “It’s ongoing, and we’ll discuss in more detail by launch.”

From updated textures, to restoring cut content, and general miscellaneous additions, the Mass Effect modding community has seen many different mods come out for all the games across the series, so it’s understandable that the community was concerned. Especially since previous remasters, like the Skyrim: Special Edition, have proven notoriously difficult for modders to port over their existing work.

Maybe modders will somehow bring back the Pinnacle Station DLC, which will be the only piece of single player content not included in the Legendary Edition due to corrupted code.

Either way, it sounds like BioWare will at least be supporting the modding community in any way they can, but there’ no guarantee yet that it will be a simple process. So we’ll just have to wait and see what they say up until launch.

What do you think? Are you excited for Mass Effect Legendary Edition? Have you ever downloaded any mods for the original Mass Effect games? What kind of mods did you download? And would you start the Legendary Edition with mods? Or go vanilla? Let us know!