Last week, Epic Games released Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition as their free game of the week. With that though, they teased their next free game, For The King, but yesterday revealed a second game entirely by surprise. Metro Last Light Redux is the second free game on the Epic Games Store this week.

So that means you have until February 11th to claim your free copies of Metro: Last Light Redux and For The King. Both are very different games when compared to each other, with the former being a great offer for those who managed to pick up the free copy of Metro 2033 Redux over Christmas last year. By this rate, we’ll be getting a free copy of Metro: Exodus by Spring.

--------------

“It is the year 2034. Beneath the ruins of post-apocalyptic Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro, the remnants of mankind are besieged by deadly threats from outside – and within. Mutants stalk the catacombs beneath the desolate surface, and hunt amidst the poisoned skies above.”

--------------

“For The King is a challenging blend of strategy, turn-based combat, and roguelike elements. Each playthrough is unique with procedural maps, quests, and events. Explore Fahrul in either single player, local, or online co-op.”

--------------

So that’s it for this week’s free games on the Epic Games Store. Next week will bring the Indie Strategy RPG Halcyon 6 to the free games list, though judging by what happened this week, who knows if there might be a surprise in there too.

What do you think? Will you be claiming your free games? Which one are you more interested in? Let us know!