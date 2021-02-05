It seems that production is ramping up for AMD’s next mainstream graphics cards, as the RX 6700 XT has been spotted quite a few times now. However, ASRock has recently submitted to the EEC, revealing that they plan on making an RX 6600 XT with 12GB of VRAM, but the RX 6700 non-XT will only get 6Gb of video memory.

It’s a little bit confusing, but it does suggest that the RX 6600 XT

will be using the same Navi 22 GPU as the RX 6700 XT . It’s also possible that the RX 6700 non-XT 6GB model is just a lower-VRAM edition, as only one SKU was submitted to the EEC.

Obviously we have not heard anything about an RX 6600 XT yet, so the mention of it here is certainly interesting. Plus, if the RX 6700 XT is targeting performance equivalent to the RTX 3070, then the RX 6600 XT is surely targeting the RTX 3060. Given that Nvidia is planning to have the 3060 feature 12GB of VRAM, giving 12GB of video memory to the RX 6600 XT is a logical move.

Here's a quick breakdown of the picture above in a handy little chart:

Model RX 6700 XT RX 6700 RX 6600 XT ASRock Phantom Gaming D OC RX6700XT PGD 12GO - RX6600XT PGD 12GO ASRock Challenger P OC RX6700XT CLP 12GO - RX6600XT CLP 12GO ASRock Challenger D OC RX6700XT CLD 12GO RX6700 CLD 6GO RX6600XT CLD 12GO ASRock Challenger D RX6700XT CLD 12G - RX6600XT CLD 12G

So it’s possible the original plans for the RX 6600 XT was to have 6GB of video memory, but then later was scrapped in favor of 12GB in order to compete against the RTX 3060 - which is likely to be Nvidia’s most popular card of the new RTX 30 series generation. Though, that is purely my own speculation.

No other specs were released unfortunately, but it does raise the question of when the RX 6600 XT is coming out. Rumors point towards a March release for the RX 6700 XT, and having an EEC submission only makes that date more likely. So could the RX 6600 XT release in March at the same time as well?

What do you think? Would you be interested in an RX 6600 XT? How do you feel about the RX 6700 non-XT 6GB model? And when do you think they will launch? Let us know!