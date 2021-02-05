CD Projekt Red have just released Hotfix 1.12 for Cyberpunk 2077 that fixes the security vulnerability issue discovered earlier this week that could result in malicious attacks when downloading untrusted mods or custom save files. It’s not a big update, but it’s worth mentioning for everyone to be aware of at least.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 contained some DLL files that could be manipulated when you download a mod or custom save file from an untrusted source. It wasn’t a major issue for anyone who played Vanilla, or used trusted sites like NexusMods, but the new Hotfix 1.12 does at least give peace of mind.

Here’s the full Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.12 patch notes…

“Hotfix 1.12 is now available on PC.

This update addresses the vulnerability that could be used as part of remote code execution (including save files):

Fixed a buffer overrun issue.

Removed/replaced non-ASLR DLLs. ”

Obviously this is not part of big February patch update coming later this month which should hopefully fix a lot more issue that users have been experiencing with the game. Then, if that update is successful enough, hopefully we’ll get the first batch of free DLC afterwards.