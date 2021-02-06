Silent Hill is one of the most notorious horror game franchises around - along with Capom’s Resident Evil series of course. However, it’s been nearly 9 years since we last got an official Silent Hill game, and the composer of the series has just teased there might be a new one coming…

In a recent interview, Akira Yamaoka, best known for his work on the Silent Hill series since the very first game in 1999, talked about his recent work on the recently released The Medium. However, when asked about whether he has any upcoming projects, Yamaoka teased fans with something they might be excited about...

“You’ll probably hear something this summer to be announced,” they said via a translator. “And I think it’s the one you’re kinda hoping to hear about.”

So Silent Hill 2021 maybe? Since Yamaoka is best known for composing the SH series, it’s likely that they are talking about a brand new entry in that franchise. Coupled with the fact that Konami is getting back into developing and publishing games, and that the interview has since been taken down, suggests that what has been said already regarding this situation has been pretty accurate.

Word of Silent Hills (the Hideo Kojima-run game) getting rebooted has been going around online for a while now, but that’s probably just wishful thinking. A new Silent Hill game is exciting to hear though nonetheless.

What do you think? Did Yamaoka tease a new Silent Hill game? Or were they talking about something else? Would you be excited for a new Silent Hill? And what do you think it could be? Let us know!

