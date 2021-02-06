For a while now there have been rumors of a Knights of the Old Republic revival project, as either a third entry in the series or a remake/reboot of the original 2 games. Now it looks like there are even more clues towards the project, as well as who might be developing it this time.

You might have seen the news that Embracer Group recently just acquired Gearbox Entertainment, and although that was certainly the biggest acquisition deal made in that announcement, there was also a small mention about Aspyr, best known as the studio in charge of porting over the original KOTOR series to various platforms.

But there’s even more, as Aspyr has not only hired multiple ex-BioWare employees, but a recent job listing on their site says that they are currently developing an “upcoming AAA Role-Playing Game,” that will include “interactive conversations and narrative-driven cinematic content.”

Then to top that all off, Embracer Group revealed that have acquired Aspyr through their recent deal (that included Gearbox Entertainment), and they will be giving Aspyr a substantial budget of $70 million to work on a brand new AAA title:

“Aspyr currently has several games under development including one major ongoing game development project with a approximately budget of USD 70 million that is expected to become an important for the entire group. These development projects will engage more than 200 internal and external developers with the core team in Austin, Texas, and will contribute to Embracer’s release slate in the coming years.”

Now I know that’s some pretty shoddy English, but it’s straight from the horse’s mouth. If you connect all the dots it’s really to argue that Aspyr are not working on a Star Wars-related project. Knights of the Old Republic 3 anyone?

What do you think? Are Aspyr working on a Star Wars game? Do you think it’s KOTOR related? And would you prefer a KOTOR 3? Or a remake/reboot of the series first? Let us know!