As if anyone is really surprised by this news, Activision have revealed that there is a brand Call of Duty game due out later this year. I know right, what a twist! However, what is interesting is seeing how much their free-to-play Battle Royale mode has done well, as Activision confirmed it will carry on through the next COD 2021.

Call of Duty Warzone has remained one of the more popular Battle Royales of late, after debuting during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it got a massive makeover and update shortly after Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launched. In fact, Activision revealed that Warzone managed to pull in 100 million monthly players toward the end of 2020.

So whilst it’s hardly a surprise that Activision will continue pushing and supporting their successful F2P mode, the question now remains who will be developing Call of Duty 2021? All eyes are currently on Infinity Ward, as both raven and Treyarch co-developed COD Black Ops Cold War, and with the huge success of the Modern Warfare reboot last year, a sequel would make a lot of sense.

Activision wouldn’t give away any more details, but for the most part it looks like Call of Duty Warzone is here to stay, for a while at least. The same earnings call revealed that the company does not expect Overwatch 2 or Diablo 4 to release in 2021.

What do you think? Have you been playing Call of Duty Warzone? How do you feel about the game continuing into this year’s COD? And who do you think will be developing COD 2021? Let us know!