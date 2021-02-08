Ubisoft’s upcoming Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been delayed again, this time to an unspecified date. After originally planning to launch on January 20th, the Remake’s release was pushed back to March 18th 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since announcing Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake in September, we saw an outpouring of feedback from you on this beloved franchise,” said the official Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake account on Twitter. “It is your passion and support that is driving our development teams to make the best game possible. With that said, we have made the decision to shift the release for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to a later date.”

There’s no mention of whether the latest delay was also due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but judging by how little things have gotten better in 2021, it wouldn’t be a far stretch to say the least. Also, delaying the game indefinitely means there’s a high chance we won’t be seeing the new remake for quite a long while now.

The developers did note how the latest delay will affect the game’s quality though: “this extra development time will enable our teams to deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original.”

