Hitman 3 released not too long ago, and whilst it has had some pretty positive reception since launch, PC players have been unable to transfer some of their progression from the previous game yet. However, IO Interactive has stated that they expect a fix to be available by the end of the month at least.

The problem arises because Hitman 3 is an Epic Games Store exclusive, whereas Hitman 2 can only be found on Steam. Although IOI tried to fix this issue by offering an “Access Pass” with a discount, that obviously upset fans who were told they’d get access to their Hitman 2 content in H3 for no additional cost.

So then IOI committed themselves to finding a solution, though this would take a bit longer: “We are continuing to work on a solution with our partners to allow PC players who own HITMAN 1 or HITMAN 2 to import locations from those games into Hitman 3 at no additional cost,” they said in a statement on Twitter. “We guarantee that players will NOT need to repurchase the games.”

The planned import functionality was slated to come out “in the coming weeks”, yet there is still no sign of it. Thankfully, the “Known Issues” list for Hitman 3 has recently been updated and includes a mention of the progress made on the import function:

“Whilst we’ve been busy launching HITMAN 3, we’ve also been working on the promised solution for allowing PC players to import locations that they already own into HITMAN 3 on Epic. We’ve got that solution worked out and it’s currently being tested and verified from all angles to make it as robust as possible.”

IOI also provided an idea for when Hitman 3 players can expect it: “In terms of timing, it’s definitely a case of sooner rather than later. Even with the longest estimates we’ve looked at, the solution will be fully rolled out before the end of February. We’ll keep you updated with the next steps.”

Transferring your saves from Hitman 2 to Hitman 3 has proved a bit of a hassle, so here’s hoping the location import feature won’t be as tedious.

