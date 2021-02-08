Valheim is a Viking-themed survival game that released in Early Access just under a week ago, yet already it has started to see major success both in terms of sales and player count, soaring to the top of Steam’s Top Sellers list as well as cracking into the top 10 most played games on Steam by concurrent players.

That’s quite a feat for a newly-released Early Access survival game, which by now the genre has largely grown a little stale. But Valheim provides a uniquely interesting experience in that it’s fairly well polished and a lot of fun either in solo or with friends - that and the setting itself of course.

So far it has remained at the top of Steam’s Top Sellers list as well as their Global Top Sellers list for a few days, but most surprisingly managed to push past games like Grand Theft Auto 5 in terms of concurrent players at one point.

Valheim’s 24 peak saw 131,153 players in-game, which means it had more players than Rainbow Six: Siege and Team Fortress 2 in the last 24 hours - that was also the game’s all-time player peak as well, suggesting it will only continue to grow. However, at one point in the past couple days it even managed to push past GTA 5, even if for only a moment. Valheim even beat out another popular open world survival game, ARK: Survival Evolved.

All of this is a clear testament to how well players are receiving the game. Valheim currently sits at an Overwhelmingly Positive 96% review score on Steam, which is another impressive feat unto itself given the state of many other open world survival games that also launched in Early Access.

So what do you think? Have you been playing Valheim? What do you think of it so far? Is it a good Early Access game? Is it a good Survival game? And have you been playing alone, or with friends? Let us know!

