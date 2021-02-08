Nvidia’s recent CES 2021 keynote brought a few interesting announcements, but by far the biggest was the reveal of the RTX 3060, which should (hopefully) retail at around $329. Nvidia gave a very vague release date of “Late February” 2021, but new reports suggest that the launch date has now been given to board partners.

The RTX 3060 is now expected to launch on February 25th, bringing Nvidia’s most popular XX60 model to the mainstream market. Featuring 3584 CUDA Cores, the RTX 3060 will come with 12GB of GDDR6 memory, which is 2GB more than the top-end RTX 3080 at 10GB (albeit, with better performing GDDR6X memory instead).

Unfortunately, it looks like the recent price hikes due to memory shortages and various other issues won’t be skipping over this model. Some retailers have already put up some early price points for some RTX 3060 custom models, with the cheapest one coming in at 428 Euros.

Although MSRP for the RTX 3060 was revealed in dollars, the MSRP for Euros has not been revealed, however it wouldn’t be much different. The most expensive model found so far comes in at 600 Euros, which judging by the expected MSRP for Euros, is almost twice as much as the suggested retail price.

We’ll have to wait and see for official word from Nvidia, but February 25th lands slap bang on the last Thursday of the month, which coincidentally is the same day of the week that Nvidia launched all of their RTX 30 series graphics cards so far (well, except for the RTX 3060 Ti). So it certainly seems plausible for now.

Hopefully, with the XX60 being one of the most popular models for Nvidia's GPUs, we'll see more stock available at launch. Though this is probably unlikely given what Nvidia has already said about the GPU stock situation, who don't expect graphics card supply to get better until April. Then again, the end of February is close to April, which leaves only a month for stock to get better, so it's looking hopeful at least.

What do you think? Will you be trying to get your hands on an RTX 3060? How do you feel about the increased prices? And do you think there will be better stock for the 3060 at launch? Let us know!