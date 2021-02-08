Nvidia hasn’t officially announced it, but let’s face it we know it’s coming. The RTX 3080 Ti is possibly one of the most exciting top-end graphics cards coming from this new generation as it will supposedly offer close to the RTX 3090 in terms of performance whilst costing roughly $500 less.

But according to a recent rumor, the RTX 3080 Ti specs have now been downgraded from 20GB of VRAM to 12GB of memory instead. The CUDA Core count has also reportedly dropped to 10240, which to be fair is not much of a reduction over the previously expected 10496 CUDA Cores (the same amount as the RTX 3090).

There are several reasons as to why this might be the case. The first of which being the obvious one: Nvidia doesn’t want to overshadow the 3090. Previous rumors noted the 3080 Ti matching the same CUDA Cores as the 3090, and with 20GB of VRAM coming close to the 3090’s 24GB.

So maybe Nvidia didn’t want to step on any toes, but there’s another reason for the possible downgrade - and it actually makes a lot more sense.

As most of you know by now, graphics cards prices have been increasing across the board for many reasons. One major reason is due to shortages in components needed for manufacturing, including GDDR6 memory that the new RTX 30 series graphics cards use. So not only is that memory type more expensive anyway, but there’s less of it.

This would be a very good reason for Nvidia to drop from a planned 20GB model down to 12GB, as it would save money on costs for manufacturing (and ultimately, reduce MSRP in the end) and would also hopefully free up more space for even more GPUs to be manufactured, helping with the stock situation.

12GB is also a decent amount of VRAM to have. The upcoming RTX 3060 also has 12GB of VRAM, and whilst 10GB of memory has proven to be a little limiting in very specific scenarios already, AMD’s 16GB offerings have not yet been stressed to their full VRAM extent. So 12GB seems like just enough for high end gaming

Remember, that this is all to remain as competitive as they can be against AMD, who already has an RTX 3090 equivalent for $500 less with the RX 6900 XT. So if Nvidia made these changes in order to get the 3080 Ti out there for cheaper than that, this will surely be a win for the company.

Previous rumors also pointed towards a January 2021 launch, but then got pushed back to March, and now new information is pointing towards an April release, most likely due to these recent changes in specs.

This does put it in line with Nvidia’s recent comments on how GPU stock won’t get better until at least April. So it would make sense then, once stock starts to stabilize, to release a proper enthusiast card for the masses.

What do you think? Are you excited for an RTX 3080 Ti? How do you feel about the specs? Is 12GB enough of an improvement? Do you think it will help price and stock more? Let us know!

