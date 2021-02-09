The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) has famously been the go-to event for announcing the biggest games of the year, and has largely been a very significant event in the gaming industry every year. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic last year, the show was cancelled. But now E3 will be returning in 2021 as an online event.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) confirmed that E3 2021 will be a digital show and take place on June 15th-17th, complete with multiple 2 hour keynote sessions, as well as an awards show, a preview night on June 14th, and various streams hosted by game publishers, media partners, and influencers.

In the week leading up to E3 2021 there will be more traditional pre-E3 coverage with media previews, as well as demos for upcoming games that will be made available to the public. Playable demos at an E3 event are not exactly a surprise, but at least this time those who wouldn’t normally be able to afford to attend the event in person can now play them at home along with everyone else, much like the recent Steam Game Festivals.

The ESA also stated that media partners will be able to stream playable game demos not specified for the public, much like many publishers/developers have done in the past year already to allow the press to play their games.

“We can confirm that we are transforming the E3 experience for 2021 and will soon share exact details on how we’re bringing the global video game community together,” a spokesperson for the ESA said. “We are having great conversations with publishers, developers and companies across the board, and we look forward to sharing details about their involvement soon.”

The ESA did not confirm which developers and publishers will be joining the show this year, and so we’ll just have to wait for more details from them.

However, due to the E3 cancellation last year, many publishers and developers took upon themselves to create their own online showcase events, which seemed to work out pretty well for them. We will have to wait and see if some of these companies will actually join E3 in 2021, or continue on with their own digital showcase events again.

What do you think? Are you excited for E3 2021? How do you feel about a digital event? Which developers/publishers do you think will be joining E3 2021? And did you prefer the more specific online events held by individual studios last year? Or would you like a major event like E3 for all your major Summer games news instead? Let us know!

