The Epic Games Store is slowly catching up with the giant that is Steam, thanks to a myriad of free games and massive sales. This time, Epic is hosting its own games showcase this Thursday to reveal brand new games coming to the store this year, as well as a massive sale across many of the games on their store.

The Epic Games Store Spring Showcase will take place this Thursday (February 11th) at 2pm Eastern Time (11am Pacific Time, 7pm UK time) over on the official Epic Games Twitch channel, where there will be “new announcements, gameplay and extended looks presented by the developers creating the games we all love.”

Given that Epic recently revealed that they have more store exclusives coming in the next 2 years than they have already revealed so far, it’s likely that some of the games on show here will have some sort of exclusivity deal with Epic, whether timed or not.

But that’s not all that is happening, as the Showcase Sale will also go live on the same day, though a few hours earlier at 11am Eastern Time (8am Pacific Time, 4pm UK time). You can check out an early preview of all the games taking part in the Showcase Sale here, however none of the discounts have been applied yet so wait until Thursday before refreshing that link.

Some of the biggest deals for their most popular games have already been revealed, including discounts on Cyberpunk 2077, Assassins Creed: Valhalla, Hades, SnowRunner, and Star Wars: Squadrons:

STAR Wars: Squadrons - 40% Off

SnowRunner - Up to 40% Off

Cyberpunk 2077 - 10% Off

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Up to 20% Off

Hades - 20% Off

Additionally, those who own a copy of Star Wars: Battlefront 2 will get a slightly extra discount on some other Star Wars games. For instance, Star Wars: Squadrons will be 40% off for everyone, but those who own Battlefront 2 will get 50% off instead. Similarly, Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order will be 50% for all customers, but 55% off for SWBF2 owners.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase? What games would you like to see announced there? Will you be picking up any of the discounts mentioned above? Let us know!