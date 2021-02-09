Intel’s upcoming 11th Gen Rocket Lake-S processors are fast approaching, and the new generation of CPUs do seem to provide a worthwhile performance uplift despite featuring fewer cores per CPU than its previous 10th generation CPUs. However, if you’re planning on getting one of the Rocket Lake processors, you may want to check if your motherboard is compatible as some 400-series chipsets will not support them.

According to an MSI customer service representative last month, all 400-series motherboards will support Intel’s 11th gen Rocket Lake-S processors, but Intel has now officially confirmed that this is not true, and only the Z490 and H470 chipsets will actually support Rocket Lake-S chips:

“Motherboards based on Intel B460 or H410 chipsets are not compatible with upcoming 11th Gen Intel Core processors,” Intel said in their official support document.

Of course, the Z490 and H470 motherboards won’t support the new processors straight away, and will require a BIOS update from their respective manufacturers in order to enable support, as fitting a new CPU into a last-gen motherboard without updating the BIOS can result in the system failing to boot.

This does not concern Intel 500 series motherboards by the way, as those chipsets were designed for their Rocket Lake processors and include full PCIe 4.0 support. Some of these 500-series mobos are already available, and most manufacturers are actively supporting them as well as last-gen motherboards with BIOS updates ready for the Intel 11th Gen Core processors.

So if you were planning on getting a new Intel 11th gen CPU like the Core i9-11900K, make sure that you have the right motherboard model and updated BIOS.

What do you think? Are you interested in getting an 11th gen Rocket Lake CPU? What motherboard do you have? Do you plan on upgrading? Or will you just wait until the next generation of CPUs first? Let us know!