It seems like there’s never really a shortage of Warhammer games these days, and if you’re a fan of the tabletop franchise then this is hardly a problem at all. Slitherine recently announced a new Warhammer game they’re publishing, with the developers behind Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, and a lot of first look gameplay.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is a return to the classic tabletop formula; it’s not quite a 1-to-1 copy of the tabletop game, but it certainly bears a lot of resemblance. There’s a lot of comparisons to it by the developers too, but it also resembles some slight XCOM-style gameplay as well if you’re into your turn-based strategies.

Slitherine recently held a livestream with the developers in order to get some juicy info and show off some gameplay ahead of its release: “In general it's 40K tabletop scope,” Executive Producer David Sharrock said. “so somewhere between 500 and 2,000 points of tabletop worth of units on a battlefield at any one time.”

The reveal trailer above promises a turn-based game that will also feature “fierce, fast-paced combat”, which if you know your turn-based strategies, don’t necessarily go together. Thankfully, Sharrock broke down exactly what this meant, and how Warhammer 40K Battlesector will be a more fluid approach to the usual turn-based tactics:

“You shouldn't be held up on 'one move, next move, next move'. If you've ordered a unit to go and run over somewhere else, you can order another unit to run somewhere else, you can order another unit to shoot someone else. As long as they're not clashing, you just do it as quick as you want to. And the enemy, you'll notice, move in groups towards you.”

You can check out the full livestream reveal below. There’s a lot of talking about the game before any actual gameplay, so skip to around 24:45 in the video to get to the good stuff right away:

Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector is expected to launch sometime in May 2021, which isn't that far away at least.

What do you think? Are you excited for Warhammer 40000 BattleSector? Do you enjoy the original tabletop game? Or do you prefer when Warhammer does something more unique with their games? And what’s your favorite Warhammer 40K game so far? Let us know!