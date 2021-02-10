BioWare used to be one of the biggest names when it came to classic RPGs, but in recent years they haven’t had a whole lot of success. Anthem was one of their biggest flops, and afterwards BioWare announced that they were working on a substantial overhaul. But a new report suggests that EA will be reviewing the game this week, and ultimately decide on it’s fate: will Anthem 2.0 get cancelled? Or will EA expand the development team?

Anthem 2.0, also known as Anthem Next, is supposed to be a significant update to the base game that aims to fix many of the problems players encountered at launch. So far it’s been very vague as to what they’re actually planning on changing: a ‘better’ loot system, concept art of new factions etc.

Naturally, the process of such an overhaul would be a massive undertaking, and so far it’s been relatively quiet with how far along BioWare actually is with overhauling the game and when players might actually expect the update. It could be a month, a year, or even 2 years from now.

And with Dragon Age 4 and the next Mass Effect game currently in development, those two projects are obviously the biggest focus at BioWare and EA currently since they are the studio’s biggest IPs at the moment.

So deciding on whether to expand the team of around 30 people to continue the project would mean the next Anthem overhaul would have to be a worthwhile endeavor in order to make the project worth it, which would mean EA would have to think that the update was indeed substantial enough to drive new sales.

So if Anthem 2.0 officially gets cancelled, then it would make sense as to why. If it doesn’t however, then that would be pretty exciting to see what BioWare has come up with to bring new life into Anthem.

What do you think? Are you interested in Anthem 2.0? Did you play the base game? What did you think of it? And do you think the project will get cancelled? Or is there hope for BioWare’s supposed overhaul? Let us know your thoughts!

