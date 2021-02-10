The Outer Worlds was immediately received with generous success when it came out. The latest RPG from legendary developers Obsidian Entertainment was a lot of fun, and their first DLC, Peril on Gorgon, was mostly just more of the same, but in a good way at least. Now it looks like their 2nd DLC, Murder on Eridanos, will be releasing suprisingly soon.

In Take-Two Interactive’s recent quarterly financial results, it was revealed that Murder on Eridanos would be launching by the end of their financial year. That means we’ll be seeing The Outer Worlds’ 2nd DLC release by the end of March at least, which is not too far away now.

That is a bit surprising given how little we know of the upcoming expansion. So far there hasn’t been an official reveal or even trailer. Then again, the first DLC, Peril on Gorgon, was announced and released in just over a month’s time, so it’s likely we’ll see the same situation here again.

If that is the case, then we should be hearing more about The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos soon.

