Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 3060 is reportedly launching on February 25th, but Nvidia has yet to publicly confirm an official launch date. Nevertheless, a store in Pakistan is openly selling the new graphics cards a full 16 days early, and at a staggering price increase of over twice the original MSRP.

Prices for graphics cards are rising due to multiple reasons, but unfortunately they don’t seem to be going down at all at the moment, in fact prices seem to be increasing no matter what. ZAH Computers, a store in Pakistan, seems to be a testament to that as they are selling RTX 3060’s for 120,000 PKR (Pakistani Rupees), which is, are you ready for this?... $750.

Yes that’s right, this store is selling official Palit GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards for more than the original MSRP of an RTX 3070 and even some RTX 3080s. To put it into perspective, the RTX 3060’s MSRP is $329, so this puts it at over twice the suggested retail pricing by Nvidia themselves.

Now you may be thinking “okay, but no one is actually buying that are they?” And whilst I wish you were right, apparently the store has already sold multiple units to people who are willing to pay the ridiculous premium cost.

What’s worse is that this store is an official dealer for Palit graphics cards, who themselves are a major AIB partner with Nvidia. Although it’s highly unlikely that Palit themselves made the store sell these cards early and at a massive price hike, unless Palit or even Nvidia do something about it, this could spread to more countries and retailers as they realize they can get away with this practice.

If there was ever another reason why 2021 is a bad year to upgrade your PC, then this is one right here.

What do you think? Is this acceptable behavior in the current global situation? Do you think Palit or Nvidia will do something about this? And will this spread to other retailers? Or will an example be set by the outrage? Let us know your thoughts!

