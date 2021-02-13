BioWare was once at the forefront of RPG games, making some incredible titles that have been beloved by fans for years. Mass Effect is by far one of their most popular series, and with the upcoming remasters soon releasing in May, which Mass Effect is the best one of the series?

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will be providing gamers with total remasters of the original trilogy, and partially remaking the first game to bring it more in line with the rest of the series. Each game in the trilogy has got die hard fans explaining which one is the best, so we want to hear from you which one you think is truly the best.

(For the purposes of this article, and with the Legendary Edition coming out soon, we're not including Mass Effect Andromeda and instead focusing on the original trilogy).

Cases can be made for either entry, but it is widely considered that the first Mass Effect is the one that is most like a traditional BioWare RPG, with the following two games focusing more on combat rather than those typical RPG elements.

Mass Effect 3 might have been considered the best in the series as it has the most amount of content and tight gameplay design. However, as we all know, the ending to that game has been heavily criticized, to the point where it can ruin the experience for most players who have been heavily invested in the series since the first game.

So then there’s Mass Effect 2, the middle child, which considering the notoriously hated ending of ME3 could also be considered as the best one in the franchise as it has most of the elements from the third game but without the infamous ending.

Personally, I think Mass Effect 3 is my favorite pick of the bunch, because despite the rocky ending the overall experience was very enjoyable and engaging. It had the best feeling of combat, and really sold the experience of travelling the galaxy and trying to recruit/convince different factions and races to join your cause and stand up in the fight against the Reapers.

But that’s just my opinion, so now we’re handing the reins over to you. Which Mass Effect is the best in your opinion and why? Which Mass Effect game had the best DLC? And do you still have hope for BioWare with Mass Effect 5? Or has your enthusiasm for them waned a little? Let’s debate!

