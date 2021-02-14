Humans are sociable creatures, as we are designed to communicate and socialize with one another. That’s one of the many reasons why frequent lockdowns from the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic has affected us so badly, since we are now confined to the 4 walls of our homes as much as possible, and for some that means being alone for days on end.

This is one of the many reasons why gaming has blown up so significantly in the past year, as not only are people finding the need to use their spare time doing something (like gaming), but it also provides a digital way of socializing with other people. It’s not a perfect solution, but it works pretty darn well.

So with the COVID-19 pandemic still continuing through this year, and with most countries still in a national lockdown, we want to know from you guys what are the best co-op games for socializing during lockdown?

There are many games to choose from, and many types of games too for a different experience. One such genre would be a typical MMO like World of Warcraft, which provides a lot of socializing and interactivity between players, but also offers (usually) a substantial amount of narrative-driven and gameplay-oriented content.

On the other hand you could have various party games, particularly ones that offer an online multiplayer between a large group of people. Games like Among Us blew up last year exactly because of this, since it’s a fun little party game to play with friends over a few sessions.

Or there’s your typical online shooter like Call of Duty Warzone, which will require some sort of team communication if you fancy playing competitively. There’s also a lot of sites out there that will even offer a platform for you to meet and chat to like-minded gamers who are also looking for a group to join and play with.

So what do you think? What are the best co-op games for socializing during lockdown? What is the best type/genre of game for the same reason? And do you think these types of games or the number of players will decrease as the COVID-19 situation gets better? Let us know!

