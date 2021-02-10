Making games is a time consuming task, no matter what project you’re working on. Even though technology is significantly improving to create some of the most detailed environments we’ve ever seen, one thing has always proved difficult to create quickly: ultra realistic human faces.

Thankfully, Epic Games will soon be releasing a new tool for developers that will allow them to create high fidelity character models and faces in just a few hours or even minutes, compared to weeks or even days. Check out the reveal videos below for some mind blowing and photorealistic human models:

“Creating convincing digital humans has traditionally been hard, slow, and expensive. With MetaHuman Creator, the time to create a unique digital human of the highest quality, complete with hair and clothing, is slashed.”

The MetaHuman Creator tool will be a cloud-streamed app and will allow developers to choose from a wide variety of presets that they can fully sculpt and customize to their liking. Additionally, developers will then be able to export and download their model, which will be completely rigged and ready for animating within the Unreal Engine.

“Up until now one of the most arduous tasks in 3D content creation has been constructing truly convincing digital humans. Even the most experienced artists require significant amounts of time, effort, and equipment, just for one character,” said Vladimir Mastilovic, the Vice President of Digital Humans Tech at Epic.

“After decades of research and development, and thanks to bringing companies like 3Lateral, Cubic Motion, and Quixel into the Epic family, that barrier is being erased through Unreal Engine, and we’re thrilled to introduce MetaHuman Creator.”

MetaHuman realtor is not yet available for everyone, but it will become available in an Early Access “within the next few months,” though there is two sample MetaHumans already created and ready to use by developers if they want to test it out.

This is just yet another step towards ultra fidelity game graphics powered by the Unreal Engine. So this, coupled with the Unreal Engine 5 that was revealed last year, will surely create some spectacular looking games. Let's just hope it doesn't require the most recent hardware that no one is able to get at the moment.

What do you think? How do you feel about the tool’s ability to create characters? Do they look realistic enough? Or is it in the dreaded Uncanny Valley? Will this provide significant help for developers? Or will this be a very specific use case scenario and only be used for very specific games? Let us know your thoughts!

