After it soared to the Steam Top Seller list and cracked the top 10 most played games on Steam (by concurrent players), the Viking survival game Valheim has seen some great success since it launched. The developers recently revealed that Valheim has already sold 1 million copies in just 1 week.

“Not only have we surpassed our first huge milestone together, but the way you have all rallied your weapons and embraced Valheim has been incredible,” developer Iron Gate Studio said in a community message on Steam. “In just over two years what our small yet formidable studio has been able to achieve is mind blowing.”

Valheim shot to success when it first launched last week, with 160,000 peak concurrent players and over 127,000 peak viewers on Twitch. But the game is still in Early Access with more stuff to come. The team is currently working on fixing certain issues players are experiencing with the game, as well as getting ready to add new content in the future.

Oh, and a fun little fact the developers pointed out: 1 million players is equivalent to 8,333 longboats crammed with Vikings, which the developers jokingly pointed out is “the fastest, most powerful and biggest ever Viking invasion witnessed in human history.”

What do you think? Have you been enjoying Valheim? How do you feel about the Early Access version? And what more content would you like to see in the game? Let us know!