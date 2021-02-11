Telltale Games saw a brief moment of overwhelming success when they released their first game in a long line of similar narrative-driven, decision-making games that started with The Walking Dead. Since then they made a ton of similar games based on different IPs, but when the studio shut down in 2018 most of these titles were delisted from various digital stores.

Thankfully some of these games have returned since the studio’s closure and subsequent revival, but one still remained off the shelves, at least until next week. Tales From The Borderlands is finally returning to storefronts on February 17th, so if you ever missed the chance to bag yourself one of Telltale’s best series, then soon will be your chance.

“Tales from the Borderlands returns to storefronts February 17!” the official Borderlands Twitter account said. “Set between Borderlands 2 and 3, Tales from the Borderlands follows the stories of Rhys, a Hyperion suit, and Fiona, a con artist, on a quest borne of greed but destined for greatness.”

No specific storefronts were mentioned, but considering it has a Steam page still you can bet it will probably show up on there at least. Also, the Borderlands franchise is owned by Epic, so it will probably end up on the Epic Games Store as well.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Tales From the Borderlands in stores again? Did you play it before? What did you think? And what’s your favorite Telltale game? Let us know!

