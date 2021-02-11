The slightly odd but highly anticipated spin-off title Rainbow Six Quarantine is reportedly still expected to launch by September 2021, Ubisoft said. However, it looks like the title may be in for a name change due to the prolonged pandemic of COVID-19 that is still affecting many countries across the world.

Ubisoft has seemingly been struggling to adapt to the new work environment as the COVID-19 pandemic meant the company had to transition to a work-from-home environment. This meant that both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six: Quarantine had been delayed indefinitely, but Ubisoft said they are confident R6 Quarantine will still release by September this year.

However, releasing a game with the word ‘Quarantine’ in the title seems to be a source of worry in Ubisoft, and so the spinoff might be due for a name change soon. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot was asked whether this would see the game delayed again, to which they replied: “it is something we are evaluating and we will see what comes in the future on that product.”

Rainbow Six Quarantine is based off of the popular limited time mode in Rainbow Six: Siege called Outbreak. It has been delayed several times, with no new information about it since it was revealed that it would be a standalone game. With a September release as the deadline though, it’s possible we’ll be getting more information about it this Summer.

What do you think? Are you still excited for Rainbow Six Quarantine? Should it be renamed? And if so, what should it be renamed to? Let us know!