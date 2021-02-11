We live in a very strange time for PC gamers, as not only is it incredibly difficult to find yourself a new graphics card, but when you do the price has been increased by a fair amount. Now it seems that in the face of these mass GPU shortages, the GTX 1050 Ti is now back in stock to help the low-end/budget market.

The GTX 1050 Ti was replaced by the 16 series back in 2019, but it apparently was never officially discontinued. However, for many retailers they were simply not restocking it and listed the card as “End of Life” instead. But multiple reports are now suggesting that the GTX 1050 Ti is back in stock with various retailers.

Unfortunately no one is officially confirming that they are, but by using some nifty internet magic, we can actually time travel to when these cards were no longer listed as being sold, only to hit the best seller charts in just a few months.

For instance, over on the UK retailer Overclockers, the GTX 1050 Ti was originally listed as “no longer available” back in November 2020, but looking at the same card now reveals that it is indeed back in stock, and at a pretty sizeable mark up in price as well. When it eventually returned in January 2021 it was being sold for £149.99, but now that price has increased to £188.99, a 26% increase.

Looking at another UK seller, Scan UK, we can see that the GTX 1050 Ti was officially labelled as “End of Life” back in October 2020, but is now listed as a “Hot Seller”. That’s a time period of just 4 months, quite a feat for a product that was no longer being sold not that long ago.

It’s clear that, even though no one is officially commenting on the situation, that this is in response to the growing concerns over graphics card shortages. With the RTX 3060 officially coming out soon we’ll see more mainstream cards on the market, though they will no doubt be sold out almost instantaneously. So the GTX 1050 Ti will be there for stragglers to pick up, like cheap leftovers when the main course is finished.

The 1050 Ti is also a pretty decent card for gaming at 1080p, but when it’s being sold for nearly 30% more than usual, does it really matter? Spending just £100 more on the 3060 will net you roughly twice the rasterization performance and 10 times the ray tracing performance, so is it even worth it?

With GPU shortages posing a real concern for customers, even crypto miners are having to settle for RTX 30 laptops instead of the normal discrete desktop graphics cards, and are even causing power outages in Iran because of it.

What do you think? Is re-releasing the GTX 1050 Ti a good idea? Will it help the GPU shortage problem at the moment for budget/mainstream gamers? And is it even worth it? Let us know your thoughts!

