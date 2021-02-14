With the recent announcement of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, gamers will finally get a proper 4K remastering of the original trilogy. And whilst early graphics comparisons are very promising, the modding community did express some worries with the updated engine, namely whether there would be any mod support at all.

Thankfully BioWare did say that they are working with the modding community in order to see how the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will impact existing mods, and what they can do to help modders in the future:

“We’ve have been in touch with a few in the modding community to learn how best to a) update everyone on changes that will impact existing mods, and b) set the modding community up for success going forward,” said Mac Walters, Project Director for ME: Legendary Edition, on Twitter.

Unfortunately, one of Mass Effect’s most prominent modders has clarified what this might actually mean for the future of existing mods when it comes to the Legendary Edition. Mgamerz, who owns and runs the ME3Tweaks website, as well as the lead developer on ME3Explorer, the editor toolset for the original ME trilogy, recently wrote a blog post detailing how existing mods will likely not be supported in the upcoming remasters:

“To be clear, when I say ‘existing mods’, I mean package file based mods, which is the majority of mods. Anything that ends in .pcc, .upk, .u, .sfm are package files, and are what comprise of the majority of each game,” they said.

“Our files are tied to certain engine versions of BioWare’s fork of Unreal Engine 3. On top of this, each game in the trilogy is on a different build of Unreal Engine 3 with more and more BioWare changes on top, and that spans 5 years of engine development by Epic Games as well. Unless BioWare changes absolutely nothing in their game, things will not work.”

“Complicating matters is that while our modding tools have improved greatly recently, many mods were built with older, buggier tools, and it is more a bug that they actually work in the game, rather than them actually being properly supported. Many of my older mods even have issues, but the game somehow still works with them.”

Mgamerz then went on to say that whilst BioWare did say that they are working with the modding community, they themselves have not been approached by the studio yet. So it’s looking like whatever will happen with modding support in the Mass Effect Remaster may not be an easy approach.

Some modders may get support from BioWare to transition their mods to the new remastered trilogy, but anything else won’t be an easy process.

