Everyone’s favorite Bandicoot got its first official sequel in over a decade recently, which was quite exciting for longtime fans of the series. However, Crash Bandicoot 4 was released exclusively on console, shafting the PC denizens to the side. But now Activision has confirmed Crash 4 will be coming to the PC platform, eventually that is.

They did confirm Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be launching on PC in 2021 at least, so it's not like we have to wait until next year. But next-gen consoles will be getting it first on March 12th. The below trailer does suggest it will be coming to all platforms on that day, but for some reason the marketing team forgot the PC community existed.

Crash Bandicoot 4 will release exclusively on the Battle.net app, so sorry Steam users who invested time and money into the remastered Crash Bandicoot: N Sane Trilogy that released a while ago, you’ll have to play on a new app to get your Crash 4 goodness.

On the bright side, the new release for Crash Bandicoot 4 will bring 4K 60fps support to the next-gen consoles, so it’s likely we’ll be getting the same support for PC. The same support except for the same release date... Sigh.

What do you think? Are you excited to play Crash Bandicoot 4 on PC? Did you play the remastered trilogy? What did you think of it? And how do you feel about the Battle.net exclusivity? Does that bother you? Or do you not mind? Let us know!