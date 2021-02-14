Whether you were a fan of the game or not, everyone loves a good base building gameplay. I think that’s why the Dungeon Keeper games were so popular back in the day… Anyway, Evil Genius 2 is out next month, which lets you do exactly that but with a cartoon-y criminal mastermind hell bent on conquering - or even destroying - the entire world.

Hence the name of course; Evil Genius 2: World Domination. The developers describe it as a “satirical spyfy lair-building game”, and they have just released a juicy 10 minute gameplay video with developer commentary to give us a glimpse of what we might expect when it launches on March 30th.

There’s lots to discover and dissect in the video above, as it is just crammed with various information and mechanics that players will have to deal with. But be careful, as your evil deeds will see 5 various “forces of justice” attempt to foil your plans with secret agents sent on missions to take you down.

If you were worried about just a simple base management sim though, don’t worry because the game is described to be “a narrative driven campaign game, with a very definite beginning and end point.” Though be careful, because “either you'll live to rule the world, or you'll die in the attempt—though either way, you're going to live long enough to see yourself become the villain,”

What do you think? Are you excited for Evil Genius 2? Did you ever play the original Dungeon Keeper games? And what kind of evil lair will you try to build? Let us know!