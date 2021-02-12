Rebellion's upcoming spyfy lair-building game where you take control of a criminal mastermind hell bent on total world domination is arriving in just over a month, and so Rebellion have revealed the official Evil Genius 2 PC system requirements, and they don't require an evil supercomputer to run...

It certainly doesn't look like a very demanding game, but the art direction sure looks nice at least, so it's no wonder that an old GT card from Nvidia is the minimum required graphics card to run Evil Genius 2: World Domination.

Unfortunately, Rebellion forgot to put in the storage requirements, either that or they're still working that one out. So if you want to know how much space Evil Genius 2 will take up then you'll have to wait just a little bit longer. For now though, let's jump in and take a look at the Evil Genius 2 World Domination PC system requirements...

Evil Genius 2: World Domination minimum system requirements

Evil Genius 2: World Domination recommended system requirements

(*One of the requirements only listed the Intel brand of hardware. So we've chosen the closest matching AMD specs based on the hardware description provided)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination requires a GTX 1660 Super or Radeon RX 5700 graphics card to run at the recommended specs for high graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You will also need to pair it with a Core i7-4770K or Ryzen 5 1600 processor as well as 8GB of RAM to achieve 60fps.

You will need to have a graphics card as powerful as a GeForce GT 1030 or Radeon RX 550 in order to run Evil Genius 2 at the minimum requirements. Pairing this GPU with either a Core i3-8100 or Ryzen 3 1200 CPU as well as 8GB of system memory should then deliver 60fps performance at 1080p resolution on the Low graphics settings.

Looking over the specs listed above, EG2: World Domination will need around a 2 year old PC in order to play at the recommended settings.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Evil Genius 2: World Domination System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Evil Genius 2: World Domination GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Evil Genius 2: World Domination Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.