It's official and finally happening, the entire Kingdom Hearts franchise is coming to the PC platform. The entire series was once a console exclusive, but the critically acclaimed and fan favorite games will be coming to PC on March 30th as an Epic Games Store exclusive. At this point it is not known whether it is a timed exclusive and coming to Steam at a later date, or whether it's a full exclusive to the EGS.

Revealed at yesterday's Epic Games Store Spring Showcase, the entire Kingdom Hearts collection will include 4 games:

If you're a big Kingdom Hearts fan, then you may be wondering: "hey, Game Debate, I thought there were way more games in the Kingdom Hearts franchise? There's only 4 listed there." And yes, you would be correct. There's a lot of Kingdom Hearts titles. Like... a lot a lot...

Yes there are. In fact, let's break down this very confusing situation. Some of the titles listed above actually include multiple titles within them as a sort of collection of games. It's mostly just the first two titles that are a little bit confusing in that regard, but here's a full breakdown:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX includes:

KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories

KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep Final MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue includes:

KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD: A full-HD remaster. Sora and Riku take on the Mark of Mastery exam in preparation for their coming showdown with Master Xehanort.

KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie): A new HD movie that tells the mysterious story of the Foretellers from the series’ origins

KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage – : A brand new episode that links to KINGDOM HEARTS III.

Kingdom Hearts 3 includes:

Re Mind (DLC)

Additionally, Square Enix have also provided the official PC system requirements for each game, some of which are a bit more demanding than you would expect from these games in all honesty. So without further ado, let's take a look at the Kingdom Hearts PC system requirements...

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX minimum system requirements

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX will need a GeForce GT 730 or Radeon R7 240 graphics card coupled with a Core i3-3210 CPU or A8-7600 APU in order to meet the minimum and recommended system requirements. This setup should then deliver around 60fps on High graphics settings at 1080p. You will also need at least 4GB of system memory to run.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue minimum system requirements

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue recommended system requirements

In order to run Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue on High graphics settings, your PC system will need at least a GTX 1070 or RX Vega 56 graphics card. You should then pair this with either a Core i5-7500 or Ryzen 3 3100 processor as well as 8GB of RAM. This should then deliver 60fps performance at 1080p on High graphics settings.

Looking at the minimum requirements for Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue you will need a GTX 760 or R7 260X GPU as well as a Core i5-3330 or Ryzen 3 1200 CPU to reach the specs and deliver 60fps on Low graphics settings at 1080p. You will also need 8GB of system memory.

Overall, make sure that your GPU supports and can run DirectX 12 or you will not be able to run Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue. Looking over the requirements above you will need around a 5 year old PC to run the recommended specs.

Kingdom Hearts 3 minimum system requirements

Kingdom Hearts 3 recommended system requirements

You will need a graphics card that's at least as powerful as a GTX 1070 or RX Vega 56 in order to run Kingdom Hearts 3 on High graphics settings at 1080p. The recommended requirements also list a Core i5-7500 or Ryzen 3 3100 as the required CPU, as well as 8GB of system memory.

Kingdom Hearts III will need a GTX 760 or R7 260X GPU in order to meet the minimum requirements. This should then be paired with either a Core i5-3330 or Ryzen 3 1200 processor and 8GB of RAM for you to achieve 60fps and play on Low graphics settings at 1080p.

Make sure that your graphics card can run DirectX 11 though otherwise Kingdom Hearts 3 won't run. In summary, you will need around a 5 year old PC to play Kingdom Hearts III at its best performance.

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory minimum system requirements

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory recommended system requirements

In order to run Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory on high graphics settings your PC will require at least a GTX 760 or R9 270X GPU paired with either a Core i3-3210 CPU or A10-5700 APU. Your PC will also need at least 8GB of system memory to run at 1080p resolution and 60fps.

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory needs a GTX 750 or R7 260X to meet the minimum requirements. Your PC will also need at least a Celeron G1610 CPU or A8-5500 APU paired with 8GB of RAM in order to play at 60fps at 720p resolution.

