The Epic Games Store has been giving away free games every week for a while now, with some big games and some little indie ones. This week is a little indie one, but next week Epic Games will be offering the action-packed shooter from iD Software (no, not that one I’m afraid).

Rage 2 will be free on the Epic Games Store next week, along with the small indie game Absolute Drift. So you know, if you start to feel a bit overwhelmed from blowing off people’s heads and limbs, then you can hill out with a relaxing drifting game. But first, this week has a different indie game up for grabs with Halcyon 6 for free.

“A retro space strategy RPG with base building, deep tactical combat, crew management and emergent storytelling. Halcyon 6: Lightspeed Edition is a massively enhanced version of the Award Winning indie strategy RPG, Halcyon 6.”

So that’s it for this week’s free games. As usual, you have until Thursday next week to claim your free game, after that Rage 2 and Absolute Drift will be available to claim for free. So make sure you have those dates marked in your calendar.

What do you think? Are you interested in picking up Rage 2 for free? What about Absolute Drift and Halcyon 6? Have you already played any of those games? What do you think of them? And would you recommend them? Let us know!