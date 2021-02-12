During the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase yesterday, 1C Entertainment revealed a brand new release date for King’s Bounty 2, as it had to be delayed to a later date in the year. Instead of a March release, King’s Bounty II will now be officially launching on August 24th 2021.

“As a team, we had to make the difficult decision to move King’s Bounty II’s release to a later point in 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a King’s Bounty best possible experience,” said the CEO of 1C Entertainment, Nikolay Baryshnikov. Check out the new trailer for King's Bounty 2 below:

“We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing, polishing,” added Denis Maltzev, the producer on Kings Bounty 2. “Postponing launch will give us the precious months to balancing phase, much needed for such important project for us, with its ambitious, open world, its complex narrative, deep Turn- Based Tactical and RPG mechanics.”

“Seeing the love and passion you, as our fans, put behind this project, we are grateful for all your support and ask you for a little more patience with us. We’re hoping that this won’t be a long delay and please make sure to keep an eye on our channels to receive all upcoming updates on the game as we get closer to the new release date.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Kings Bounty II? Did you play the original? What did you think of it? Let us know!