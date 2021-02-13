It’s no secret that Nvidia’s DLSS technology has been a game changer when it comes to the gaming industry, boosting performance by a considerable amount without much loss to visual quality. Previously it had to be implemented on a per-game basis, but that may no longer be the case anymore.

With Nvidia’s DLSS 2.0 the technology no longer needed to be trained for a specific game, but it wasn’t adopted as much as one would hope. But now Nvidia has released a DLSS plugin on the Unreal Engine Marketplace, allowing hundreds of potential developers to implement the technology in their games without having to work closely with Nvidia themselves on training the software for their specific game.

Of course, this technology is still only supported on Nvidia’s RTX 30, 20, and 16 series graphics cards, so it’s not making the technology more widely available to customers, just developers. So it will still be up to developers themselves whether implementing the tech will be worth it.

Still though, more games with DLSS support is a good thing, so expect many more titles now to support it. At the moment, it’s pretty much a requirement for games that include ray tracing as well, since that technology (depending on how and what techniques are implemented) can have a massive impact on performance. Games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Control have especially demanding ray tracing features, which pretty much require DLSS in order to play at a decent frame rate.

This, coupled with Mesh Shaders that could be implemented into games soon as well, means we might see a dramatic upgrade in performance for future titles. The future of gaming is already here.

What do you think? Will more games adopt the DLSS feature? Are you excited for more games with DLSS support? And will more games with DLSS tempt you into buying a new graphics card (if you could by one)? Let us know your thoughts!

