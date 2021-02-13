The second Chivalry game has been highly anticipated from fans for a long time now, and after getting delayed to an unknown date in 2021, we now have an exact date for when the game will be released. Plus a Closed Beta will begin as early as next month, and you can check out the new dev diary for a few more details.

Chivalry 2 is officially launching on June 8th 2021 exclusively on the Epic Games Store for a limited time, with a Closed Beta beginning on March 26th and running through until March 29th. The new dev diary released during the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase has some new gameplay and lots of blood, like really a lot.

Good news for those who want a Steam release though, as Chivalry 2 will only be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for a year, and then finally move onto other platforms afterwards. If you want to take part in the Closed Beta yourself you’ll need to pre-order the game on the Epic Store.

What do you think? Are you excited for Chivalry 2? Did you ever play the original game? What did you think of it? And did you play Mordhau at all? Let us know!