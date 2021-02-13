Racing game Forza Horizon 4 is officially coming to Steam next month after over 2 years since its launch. Although it has been on PC for a while already, it was only available on the Microsoft Store as well as through the Xbox Game Pass. But now this will be the first Forza game to hit the Steam storefront.

Forza Horizon 4 will be launching on Steam on March 9th, and with it will bring all the currently released expansions available on day 1 as well. DLC like Fortune Island, the Lego Speed Champions, the James Bond and Barrett-Jackson car packs, and the Hot Wheels car pack as well whenever that releases.

There was also a free Battle Royale update that got released a year after launch, which was a weird one for sure because it was still about driving, but you can't deny it was certainly unique from all the other Battle Royale shooters out there.

Forza Horizon 4 was made by Playground Games, who have also worked on the previous Forza Horizon games as well. However, they are currently working on the next Fable game, which may seem like an odd choice at first but then again we have yet to see any gameplay from it, so only time will tell. There will definitely be some sort of crossover in terms of gameplay elements though.

What do you think? Are you excited for Forza Horizon 4 on Steam? What's your favorite racing game series? Let us know!