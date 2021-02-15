THQ's upcoming furry kung-fu adventure is launching on May 25th this year, and in anticipation the developers have already revealed the official PC system requirements for the game. There a few noteworthy issues, but overall you won't need the latest hardware that you can't even buy to run Biomutant at its best at least.

First of all, it's refreshing to see a game as big and as ambitious as Biomutant that does not require an entire hard drive on its own as it will merely take up 25GB of space (not too bad among other games exceeding 60GB these days).

Additionally, we can't tell if it's an error or not, but the minimum system specs ask for a 4GB "Direct3D 11 capable video card", but then goes on to list the GTX 960 and R9 380, both of which only feature 2GB of VRAM. The next step up for Nvidia is the GTX 970 with 4GB memory, so it's possible these requirements are a step too low, but we'll just have to wait and find out when the game launches in a couple months.

Lastly, the Biomutant Steam page lists under additional notes: "an internet connection for Steam" which may mean the game will need to always be online to play. However we have no confirmation on this just yet and it may just be a one-time internet connection upon first launch to verify the game.

For now, let's jump into the official Biomutant PC system requirements...

Biomutant minimum system requirements

Biomutant recommended system requirements

In order to meet the recommended system requirements for Biomutant you will need a graphics card that's at least as powerful as a GTX 1660 Ti or RX 590, which should let you play on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You will also need to pair this with a Core i7-6700K or Ryzen 5 1600 processor as well as 16GB of RAM to achieve best performance and should deliver 60fps gameplay.

The Biomutant minimum system requirements ask for a GTX 960 or R9 380 GPU coupled with a Core i5-4690K or FX-8350 CPU as well as 8GB of system memory. This setup should achieve 60fps performance on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Additionally, make sure that your GPU supports DirectX11 or you won't be able to run Biomutant. Overall, we suggest at least a 2 year old PC in order to play Biomutant at its best.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Biomutant System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Biomutant GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Biomutant Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.