The Viking survival game Valheim has shot to glory in the past couple weeks and has no signs of slowing down. In fact Valheim has quickly become one of the fastest selling and most popular games on Steam looking at the concurrent player numbers, and with over 2 million sales since launch.

Valheim's Early Access debut has struck gold and scratched an itch that clearly everyone had, if the numbers are anything to go by that is. Its popularity has steadily increased since launch, and the latest 24 hour peak of concurrent players on Steam reached a staggering 390,000 players. To put it into perspective, that’s just behind DOTA 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Perhaps more interesting is how well Valheim is climbing the ladder for all time most played games on Steam. Last week it cracked the top 10 most played games by 24 hour peak concurrent players, but now it has managed to break into the top 10 most played games of all time on Steam.

Lastly, Valheim has even grown faster than other big hitting titles such as PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds, which took over 3 months to reach over 350,000 players. Valheim has smashed that record in just 13 days.

But what’s most interesting about Valheim is that sales do not seem to be influenced by Twitch streamers promoting the game, which is how a lot of these Early Access Survival games gain attention and success. There are currently more people playing Valheim than watching it, which is a tremendous feat for a game such as this.

What do you think? Have you been playing Valheim? Are you enjoying it? Do you think it will get even more popular? Or is this the peak of its success? Let us know!

