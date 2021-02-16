4A Games recently revealed that Metro Exodus will be getting a free upgrade to next-gen gaming consoles, but the developers have now also revealed a brand new PC Enhanced Edition that includes a fully ray traced lighting system as well as DLSS 2.0 support and many more exciting features for high-end gaming PCs.

“Today we’re ready to confirm another exciting project set to release this year,” 4A Games said in a blog post. “The Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition! Built for high-end PC hardware with Ray Tracing capable Nvidia and AMD GPUs and implementing DLSS 2.0 for the ultimate PC experience. Didn’t think Metro Exodus could look any better? Hold our vodka.”

There’s a lot of exciting stuff coming to the Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition if you’re big into your game’s graphics. Not only will it include a fully ray traced lighting system, but there will also be some next-gen temporal reconstruction technology, variable rate shading, plus further improvements to performance and visuals and extra bug fixing.

It goes without saying though that due to the fully ray traced nature of the Enhanced Edition, a ray tracing-capable graphics card will be required as the minimum spec. We expect the official system requirements to come out closer to launch though, but we can guess the minimum required GPU to be at least an RTX 2060. With the RX 6700 XT from AMD supposedly launching in March, that will also likely be the minimum required AMD GPU.

The PC Enhanced Edition will get all the benefits of the next-gen console upgrade, but with added support for DLSS 2.0 and advanced ray traced reflections. “With Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles offering Ray Tracing support, we took the decision to radically overhaul our proprietary 4A Engine and realise our ambitions for a fully Ray Traced experience on next gen consoles and high-end PC.”

Furthermore, the Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition has been built with “an all-new Fully Ray Traced Lighting Pipeline” which brings various “optimizations, upgrades, and new features to the Ray Traced Global Illumination and Emissive Lighting” that debuted with the original Metro: Exodus. Plus, the Enhanced Edition will include “an upgraded implementation of our powerful Temporal Reconstruction technology to further boost resolution, visual detail and performance.”

The developers revealed that it was such an extensive upgrade to the original base game that the Enhanced Edition is being released as a separate product. However, applying the same philosophy as the free next-gen console upgrade, Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition will be free for all owners of Metro Exodus on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Metro Exodus: PC Enhanced Edition is expected to launch sometime later this Spring.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition? Did you enjoy the base game? Do you think it is worth upgrading to a new GPU for? (if you could actually buy one that is) Let us know!

