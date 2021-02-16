Earlier this month NZXT stopped selling their new H1 PC case for the second time as an issue with the case’s design proved to be a long term fire hazard. At the time NZXT issued a second fix for the product, but mentioned an official recall was in development, and now that time has officially come.

An official recall for the NZXT H1 case is currently underway and has been approved by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission as well as the Government of Canada. In total, that’s about 32,000 cases in the US, and roughly 1,024 that were sold in Canada.

The official advice on the CPSC website asks for customers to get in contact with NZXT in the following ways: “NZXT toll-free at 888-965-5520 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at h1support@nzxt.com, or online at https://info.nzxt.com/h1-recall/ or www.nzxt.com and click on “Contact” then “Customer Support” for more information.”

The issue itself all started with a design flaw in the H1 PC case that saw a metal screw which attached the PCIe Riser assembly to the chassis, but this screw was a little bit too close to a 12V power on the PCB, which ended up posing as a major fire hazard since the contact between the screw and 12V power could overheat and possibly cause an electrical fire.

NZXT first tried to fix this issue by providing nylon screws to customers, but this was not seen as a permanent fix and most users online pointed out various ways in which this wouldn’t actually help. So NZXT next provided a redesigned PCIe riser assembly as a proper solution, but admitted that an official recall was underway.

What do you think? How do you feel about this whole situation? Is NZXT doing the right thing despite their poor decisions at the start? How will this affect the PC hardware industry? And what kind of PC case do you have? Let us know!