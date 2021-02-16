At the end of last year, Rockstar released a very big and important update to Grand Theft Auto Online. The Cayo Perico Heist not only represented how much Rockstar is still pushing for new and free content, but also how they would approach adding more single player content to the Online section of GTA 5 as well, and in a recent earnings call reaffirmed their belief in making single player games, despite multiplayer making all the money.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has so far sold 140 million copies in total, and the critically acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2 is now at 36 million total sales. Both games have an online component attached to a single player story, and both games have seen major cash flow through the multiplayer. But Strauss Zelnick, the CEO at Take-Two, believes Rockstar can and always will focus on making single player games first:

“The folks at Rockstar Games intended to create a powerful single-player experience a story driven experience. And Rockstar has always been known for great stories and great single-player experiences and then developed in addition, a massive multiplayer opportunity over the past years,” Zelnick said in a recent earnings call.

In fact, Zelnick notes that due to the calibre of quality at Rockstar and the continued success of not just the online elements, but the single player experiences as well, proves that they do not have to choose between either and can always just have both.

“I think it's a reminder, not that we needed one, that Rockstar Games can do both of those things at the highest possible level of execution in our business,” Zelnick added.

There has always been the conversation about whether single player games are dead as multiplayer titles continue to rake in all the big bucks. But if Rockstar’s continued success with GTA and RDR weren’t enough, the overwhelming success of Cyberpunk 2077’s launch (despite the controversy) surely proves that single player games are still alive and thriving:

“There was, I think, there was an argument just a couple years ago, not around here, not in this shop, but in some of our competitors' offices, that single-player is dead, that it's all about multiplayer,” Zelnick said. “We didn't believe that I said specifically and publicly that we didn't believe that, our labels don't believe that.”

Of course, this means that no matter how big Grand Theft Auto 7 gets, and no matter how much Rockstar focuses on multiplayer content, there will always be the quality single player story experience that Rockstar has been known for.

“We deliver an array of experiences that range from hyper casual mobile, to the most complex, the most robust, single-player and multiplayer experiences. And we intend to continue doing that.”

And that's a good thing at least, considering that an overwhelming majority of you said you prefer the single player content of GTA 5 than the multiplayer, with 184 votes in favor of SP whilst only 11 people voted for the Online aspect as their favorite. Another 18 also voted for "both" as their favorite, which we think is cheating but then again we're the ones that made the poll.

What do you think? Are you excited for more single player games from Rockstar? How do you feel about single player content in GTA Online? And do you believe that single player is dead, dying out, or thriving more than ever before? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on