Multiple rumors regarding a Diablo 2 remaster have been circulating for a while now, with no official confirmation in sight. However, a new leak suggests it will be revealed at the online Blizzcon 2021 event later this week, and so far their credibility of previous leaks checks out...

Diablo 2 Resurrected is the rumored name for the Diablo 2 remaster, and will reportedly be announced at the online Blizzcon 2021 event, according to Kaiser499, a known insider who previously leaked the existence of Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 before they were officially announced, so this new leak does have some credibility behind it at least.

No more information was given regarding the game unfortunately, but Kaiser499 did reveal some other interesting info that will supposedly come out of Blizzcon 2021 including World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic, a new Hearthstone expansion, an official release date for Diablo Immortal, as well as new heroes, maps, and a lore sneak peek for Overwatch 2 and a new class/area reveal for Diablo 4.

Since COVID-19 has prevented many massive public events from taking place, a physical Blizzcon 2021 event was officially cancelled and will now be an online event that takes place from February 19th to 20th, which will be free for everyone to participate.

What do you think? Are you excited for Blizzcon 2021? Are you excited for a Diablo 2 remaster? What would you like to see in the remaster? What improvements would you like to see made? Let us know!